On Tuesday, June 12 the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum will celebrate both George and the late Barbara Bush’s birthday with a celebration.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the lobby of the museum. Cake and popcorn will be provided to celebrate the birthdays of the former president and first lady. Former President George H.W. Bush will celebrate his 94th birthday on June 12. Today, Friday, June 8 would’ve been the former First Lady’s 93rd birthday.

The June 12 event will also serve as a tribute to Mrs. Bush and her dedication to family literacy.

Guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite literary character and celebrate Mrs. Bush’s legacy by reading.

Former President Bush will celebrate his birthday with family and friends and will not be in attendance.

In honor of her birthday, a wreath of flowers decorated Barbara Bush’s grave site at the George Bush Library on the Texas A&M campus.

