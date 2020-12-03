COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The National Archives and Records Administration has directed all museums and research rooms nationwide to close to the public beginning Saturday, March 14 until further notice.

The U.S. National Archives said all museums in the Presidential Libraries system, which includes the George Bush Library, will be closed indefinitely after once business hours are over Friday.

The Bush Family Gravesite and the museum grounds will continue to be open to the public until further notice.

All public events nation-wide are canceled until further notice as well. This includes in-person public programs, tours, school group visits, public meetings, external conferences and facility rentals. The U.S. National Archives said it will still conduct public events and outreach activities online where it is possible.

The U.S. National Archives said it is "working with public health officials and our counterpart agencies to monitor and respond to evolving conditions."

RELATED: Disneyland closing California parks through March over coronavirus

RELATED: NCAA cancels March Madness championships over coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Blinn extends Spring Break one week due to coronavirus concerns