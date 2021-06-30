George Bush Presidential Library to reopen Thursday with familiar and new exhibits

The museum dedicated to the former president closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After closing back in March 2020, The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum is set to reopen to the public tomorrow, 16 months later.

The library, which is the official museum dedicated to former President George H.W. Bush, is part of the National Archives and Records Administration and was closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the library is reopening its doors, the days and hours of operation will be reduced. The exhibits and museum will be open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. with the final set of tickets being sold at 2:15 p.m.

Group sizes are also being limited to six people per group and visitors will be encouraged to maintain social distance though masks are not required for vaccinated guests.

Along with their permanent exhibit dedicated to the 41st president, a new exhibit has been added that covers sea life and conservation in America. President Bush signed off on numerous pieces of legislation that reformed environmental policies in America.

For library director Warren Finch, this was a long day coming and that the museum’s significance commemorating George Bush and First Lady Barabara remains.

“We think we have a great legacy here with the president and Mrs. Bush,” Finch said. “Unfortunately we closed too long after the president’s death but it’s a life well-lived for both of them.”

Located at Texas A&M, The George Bush Library opened back in 1997 and is one of 15 presidential libraries across the United States.