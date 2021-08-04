Live: Breathing expert testifies that George Floyd died from a 'low level of oxygen'

Dr. Martin Tobin, a renowned expert on the lungs and breathing, said his medical opinion is that Floyd died from low oxygen caused by shallow breathing.

After several days of hearing from law enforcement and expert witnesses about Derek Chauvin's use of force against George Floyd, and drugs found at the scene, the jury will be presented with medical evidence and testimony about Floyd's cause of death.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in Floyd's death.

Prosecutors called Dr. Martin Tobin to the stand on Thursday morning. A doctor based in Chicago, Tobin is a renowned expert on breathing. He told the jury that he was not paid for his testimony, which is not the norm with expert witnesses.

Tobin gave his medical opinion to the jury: "Mr. Floyd died from a low level of oxygen. ... The cause of the low level of oxygen was shallow breathing. Small breaths."

Before the jury came in Thursday, the state indicated to the judge and the defense that they will call Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker, who performed George Floyd's autopsy, to the stand Friday.

In the courtroom Wednesday, much of the testimony from expert witnesses focused around Floyd's possible drug use prior to his arrest by former officer Chauvin on May 25, 2020.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson introduced a new element to the trial on Wednesday, by suggesting that George Floyd said the words "I ate too many drugs" while he was being restrained by police.

Special Agent James Reyerson agreed with the defense. But after a break in the courtroom, prosecutors called Reyerson back to the stand to watch a longer version of that video clip. Reyerson said in context, it sounds like Floyd is saying "I ain't do no drugs."

George Floyd's words are not recorded in the official transcript of the body camera video. Prior to the comment by Floyd, the officers were discussing that they believed Floyd was high, and that they found a pipe.

LIVE UPDATES

Thursday, April 8

9:20 a.m.

The prosecution called Dr. Martin Tobin to the stand as its first witness of the day Thursday. Tobin is a physician specializing in pulmonary and critical care medicine in Chicago. Pulmonology is the study of the lungs, Tobin explained to the jury when he took the stand.

Tobin is a renowned expert on breathing. Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell spent some time talking through his credentials for the jury.

Dr. Tobin has been an expert witness in medical malpractice suits, he said, but never in a criminal case. He said he has been in court about 50 times.

Tobin said he is not being paid by the prosecution. "I thought I might have some knowledge that would be helpful to explain how Mr. Floyd died," he said. Because he has never testified in this type of case, he said, he did not "wish to be paid."

Blackwell asked Tobin his medical opinion on Floyd's cause of death.

"Mr. Floyd died from a low level of oxygen, and this caused damage to his brain that we see and it also caused a PEA arrhythmia that caused his heart to stop," he said. "The cause of the low level of oxygen was shallow breathing. Small breaths."

Tobin said that Floyd was taking "shallow breaths that weren't able to carry the air through his lungs down to the essential areas of the lungs that get oxygen into the blood and get rid of the carbon dioxide."

Dr. Tobin said he watched videos of Floyd's restraint hundreds of times. Prosecutors showed the jury an artist's rendering of the restraint to better show the positions of the three officers holding him down.

"Mr. Chauvin's left knee is virtually on the neck for the vast majority of the time," Tobin said. "It's more than 90% of the time by my calculations."

Tobin testified that the handcuffs are "extremely important" to the explanation of why Floyd couldn't breathe effectively.

"It's because of the positioning of the handcuffs at the back, then how he's manipulated with the handcuffs," he said. "They're pushing the handcuffs into his back and pushing him high."

He said the hard asphalt street that Floyd is being pushed into is the other side of the equation.

"His left side and it's particularly the left side we see that, it's like the left side is in a vice," he said.

Tobin said these factors "totally interfere with central features of how we breathe."

"He was being squashed between the two sides and so this meant that he couldn't exert his pump handle," Tobin said, using the analogy of a pump to explain the mechanics of breathing to the jury.

"Then in addition because of the knee that was rammed into the left side of his chest," Floyd was unable to get any air into his left lung, Tobin said.

Tobin testified that the "knee that was rammed into the left side of his chest" had a similar effect whether or not it was directly on the neck.

It was as if a surgeon had "gone in and removed the lung," he said.

He pointed out in a body camera image that Floyd's left arm was pulled over, further hampering his ability to expand his chest.

Tobin also showed the jury a photo of Floyd's hand grasping at the street.

"He's used up his resources and he's now literally trying to breathe with his fingers and knuckles," Tobin said. "He's totally dependent on getting air into the right side. So he's using his fingers and his knuckles against the street to try and crank up the right side of his chest. This is his only way to try and get air to get into the right lung."

"The knee on the neck is extremely important" because it keeps air from getting into the passageway, Tobin said.

"To understand the knee on the neck, you need to examine your own neck," he told the jury. He pointed out the hypopharynx, which he said is "vulnerable because it has no cartilage around it" and is "extremely small to breathe through."

Tobin explained an anatomical photo of the hypopharynx to the jury. It's used for eating and breathing, he said. He pointed out that speech comes from a different part of the body.

The cross-section of the hypopharynx is the size of a dime, Tobin said, which "tells you how small and how vulnerable" the area is.

He said if Chauvin's knee had been directly on the hypopharynx and never varied, Floyd could have had a heart attack or seizure within "seconds." This didn't happen, he explained, because both Chauvin and Floyd varied their movement.

Tobin pointed out another photo that shows Floyd's face "rammed into the street." He said this indicates Floyd was trying to use his face to push himself up, attempting to get his chest off the street.

Tobin said he can calculate the amount of force coming from Chauvin's knee based on his body weight, including his gear weight, and removing the weight of his shin bone and his boot.

Separately, he said he can calculate the narrowing of the space Floyd had left to breathe through.

He displayed a chart that shows that the effort required to breathe doesn't go up that much when the airway is narrowed by 60%. However, when the airway is narrowed by 85%, "the effort to breathe increases seven and a half times."

Tobin testified that Chauvin's knee on Floyd's neck caused the narrowing of the hypopharynx.

The prosecutor showed the jury a photo that shows Chauvin's knee on Floyd's neck, with his toe lifted up above the ground.

"This means that all of his body weight is being directed down at Mr. Floyd's neck," Tobin said.

At that moment, Tobin said his calculations show that the weight on Floyd's neck was 86.9 pounds.

Blackwell asked Tobin about Floyd's oxygen levels during the first five minutes of the restraint.

"We know that his oxygen levels were enough to keep his brain alive, and the reason we know that is that he continued to speak over that time," Tobin said. "We know that he made various vocal sounds for four minutes and 51 seconds."

Tobin pointed out the point where Floyd's leg goes out straight.

"That is something that we see as clinicians in patients when they have suffered brain injury as a result of low oxygen," he said.

Blackwell asked Tobin to speak again to Chauvin's positioning.

"For the first five minutes, the left knee is on the neck virtually all of the time," he said. "By my calculation the right knee is on his back 57% of the time."

He said the reason he can't say more than 57% is because he doesn't have a good view of the rest of the time.

Tobin said that Floyd being placed in the "prone" position also had several impacts, including narrowing the hypopharynx.

9:15 a.m.

The judge briefly went over legal issues with the defense and prosecution before the jury came in to hear more testimony.

At that time prosecutor Jerry Blackwell indicated the state will call Dr. Andrew Baker to the stand on Friday. Baker is the Hennepin County Medical Examiner who performed the autopsy on George Floyd.

Wednesday, April 7

The defense made a point of questioning BCA agents James Reyerson and McKenzie Anderson about the pills found in the Mercedes SUV Floyd was in before he was arrested, and in the squad car officers tried to detain him in. Drugs were not retrieved from the vehicles until a second search of each, one of which was prompted by the defense.

A forensic chemist, Susan Neith from NMS Labs also took the stand, saying that the fentanyl levels found in the pills were normal, but the methamphetamine levels were much lower than what she usually sees.

In the tablet found in the squad car, she said the fentanyl was less than 1% and the methamphetamine purity was 2.9%.

"Generally we see higher levels in methamphetamine samples that I have tested," she said. "Majority of the time I see 90 to 100% methamphetamine."