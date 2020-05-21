Getting cabin fever? Head over to reopened College Station Parks & Recreation facilities

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas is starting to reopen and the question that is on everyone's mind is what's open now?
The City of College Station Parks & Recreation has opened some, but not all of their facilities.
According to the City of College Station website, "Regrettably, budget reductions resulting from a significant decline in sales tax revenue are also a factor. Remember also that phased reopenings aren’t an immediate return to normal operations. They include necessary and appropriate measures to reduce the risks of community transmission."
Below is information on open facilities, schedules for reopening, current closers and canceled events.
Open Facilities
- Basketball courts
- Community and neighborhood parks (Directory)
- Disc golf courses
- Dog parks
- Larry J. Ringer Library
- G. Hysmith Skate Park
- Pavilions and shelters
- Playgrounds (use is discouraged)
- Sand volleyball courts
- Stephen C. Beachy Central Park office
- Tennis courts
Facility Reopening Schedule
- Athletic Fields – June 1 for practices; June 15 for tournaments
- Lick Creek Nature Center office and restrooms – June 1 (open Mon.-Sat. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 1-6 p.m.)
- Park restrooms – June 1
- Veterans Park & Athletic Complex – May 23
Remaining Facility Closures
- Adamson Lagoon
- Cindy Hallaran Pool
- Fun For All Playground and splash pad
- Lincoln Recreation Center
- Meyer Senior & Community Center
- Southwood Community Center
- W.A. Tarrow splash pad
- Water fountains in parks
Canceled Summer Programs
- Tsunami Swim Team
- American Red Cross Lifeguard Training
- Water Safety Instructor Certification
- Swim Lessons
- 5V5 Basketball League
- Summer Youth Basketball
- Summer Softball & Kickball Leagues
- Starlight Music Series
- Challenger Bowling
- Water Aerobics
- Mini Summer Camps
- College Station Senior Games (Sept. 25-27)