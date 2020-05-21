Getting cabin fever? Head over to reopened College Station Parks & Recreation facilities

The City of College Station Parks & Recreation has opened some, but not all of their facilities including basketball courts, dog parks, and Lick Creek Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas is starting to reopen and the question that is on everyone's mind is what's open now?

The City of College Station Parks & Recreation has opened some, but not all of their facilities.

According to the City of College Station website, "Regrettably, budget reductions resulting from a significant decline in sales tax revenue are also a factor. Remember also that phased reopenings aren’t an immediate return to normal operations. They include necessary and appropriate measures to reduce the risks of community transmission."

Below is information on open facilities, schedules for reopening, current closers and canceled events.

Open Facilities

Basketball courts

Community and neighborhood parks (Directory)

Disc golf courses

Dog parks

Larry J. Ringer Library

G. Hysmith Skate Park

Pavilions and shelters

Playgrounds (use is discouraged)

Sand volleyball courts

Stephen C. Beachy Central Park office

Tennis courts

Facility Reopening Schedule

Athletic Fields – June 1 for practices; June 15 for tournaments

Lick Creek Nature Center office and restrooms – June 1 (open Mon.-Sat. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 1-6 p.m.)

Park restrooms – June 1

Veterans Park & Athletic Complex – May 23

Remaining Facility Closures

Adamson Lagoon

Cindy Hallaran Pool

Fun For All Playground and splash pad

Lincoln Recreation Center

Meyer Senior & Community Center

Southwood Community Center

W.A. Tarrow splash pad

Water fountains in parks

Canceled Summer Programs