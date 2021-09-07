Ginger Carrabine named interim Bryan ISD Superintendent

Carrabine is currently the deputy superintendent

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan ISD School Board announced Tuesday the selection of Ginger Carrabine as interim superintendent, replacing outgoing Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck.

Carrabine currently serves as deputy superintendent and will make the transition once Whitbecks vacates the office.

“We’re excited to make this announcement,” Mark McCall, Bryan ISD Board of Trustees President said. “Ms. Carrabine has worked closely with Dr. Whitbeck and has been involved in decision making in all facets of work in Bryan ISD, and will ensure continuity throughout our District.”