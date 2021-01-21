Girl Scout cookie season looking different than past years

Girl Scouts are encouraged to be creative with this years cookie sales. Girl Scouts of Central Texas have teamed up with Grubhub to help operations.

BRYAN, Texas — The Girl Scouts of Central Texas have kicked off their Girl Scout cookie season Wednesday. With the challenges of the pandemic, this year’s cookie sales are looking different than ever before. But the benefits from each sale are still the same.

“Our concern is with our customers and with our girls," said Ginny Ford, the community engagement lead for the Girl Scouts of Central Texas.

Girl Scouts are selling cookies in new creative, socially distant and contact-less ways. Along with the traditional door-to-door sales and cookie booths, troop members are also encouraged to utilize social media or set up drive-thru locations.

The goal for the annual cookie sales is to teach the girls about entrepreneurship and business.

“They’re going to have to step out of their comfort zones, just like the rest of us have," said Ford. "They’re learning how to use online platforms and how to work in an environment that was very different than it was a year ago.”

The Girl Scouts of Central Texas are participating in a new partnership with Grubhub this year. Customers can order cookies for pick up or delivery through the Gubhub app or website from 11 am to 7 pm on the weekends.

Grubhub is waiving all extra fees for those purchasing cookies. All of the proceeds from the cookie sales will go directly to Girl Scout troops.

“It’s not being operated by Grubhub staff, the girls will be operating that," Ford explained. They’re on the other end fulfilling the orders, making certain that things are going out. However, it will be delivered by someone who works for Grubhub.”

The cookie season is the biggest fundraiser for the Girl Scouts. It is how they’re able to fund most of the projects, events and activities they do throughout the year.

“My favorite part about doing cookie sales is that we have fun, we learn how to manage money and we learn to do stuff by ourselves," said Skye Domio, a Bryan Girl Scout troop member.

Domio has been part of the girl scouts for five years and benefits from proceeds. She is grateful she can continue cookie sales amidst everything that is going on.

“Even if it’s different it’s still going to be awesome, amazing and delicious," Domio said.