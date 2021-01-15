Cookies on demand? Girl Scouts of Central Texas teams up with Grubhub

How do you get your Girl Scout Cookies in the time of COVID? Through a delivery platform, of course!

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Girl Scout Cookies - on demand.

For some of us, it's a dream come true. For others, it's dangerous waters to be wading into. The silky smooth Peanut Butter Patties. The fresh taste of Thin Mints. Perhaps it's the marriage of coconut, caramel and chocolate that brings you Zen in the Caramel deLites.

To have all those delectable delicacies at the touch of our phones could mean a really great year for our budding entrepreneurs. Like many businesses have had to adapt in the time of a pandemic, the Girl Scouts have also been hard at work to make sure they don't miss a beat selling their traditional baked goods.

Girl Scouts has teamed up with the delivery app Grubhub to satisfy the public's need for cookies.

While teaming up with Grubhub allows Girl Scouts to sell safely, the Girl Scouts of Central Texas know cookies...mean business. This experience will also allow them to get hands-on experience in the world of managing e-commerce.

Local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory and use Grubhub's technology. Grubhub is also waiving its fees so all proceeds go to benefit Girl Scout troops. There is a $15 minimum purchase for free delivery through February 14th.

Like that's going to be hard to reach.

While the Girl Scout Cookie Program has taught girls about running a small business, they've been able to adapt and change as the customer's needs change. They've done virtual cookie booths, worked on social media and push their limits on digital marketing skills.

So if you don't know a local Girl Scout, the Girl Scouts of Central Texas has you covered. You can fill out a form by clicking the link below and get connected with a local troop to get your order started. You can also send boxes of cookies as gifts by clicking the link below:

Ready to get those cookies already? Girl Scout Cookie Season starts January 20 and goes through February 28. Here's how you can get them:

If you know a registered Girl Scout, ask her how she plans on selling this year.

Visit a local girl-hosted cookie booth. To find locations, including drive-thru locations, click here.

Buy direct from your local troop.

Click here to go to Grubhub and order with contact-free delivery through Central Texas on weekends from 11am - 7pm.