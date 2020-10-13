Give the gift of life: Blood drive today in Brazos County

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Waldenbrooke Estates is hosting a blood drive in College Station and you have a couple more hours to make it down to their location and give the gift of life.
The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, along with Texas Senior advocates and Texas Home Health, is also helping with the drive. You can sign up online at the digital donor site. There are still a few slots open.
One of the additional advantages to your donation today benefits you. You can get free COVID-19 anti-body testing for all successful donations. Remember, this test won't confirm if you have a diagnosis of COVID-19, but just test for the virus' antibodies.
We'll hear from donor organizers tonight on KAGS News at 6 and 10. You can also check back for more information on future blood drives.