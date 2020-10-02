GEORGETOWN, Texas — The friends of the Malcolm Carlson family have set up a GoFundMe account in his honor, hoping they can help in this time of need.

Carlson, 50, died on February 7 in a car crash on Highway 6, just south of Hearne. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Sue, and his three children, Shelby, Sloane and Chaska.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. near Old Bryan Road. Investigators said Carlson was hit head-on by another vehicle who had swerved into the oncoming lane. That driver was identified as Nicholas King, 19, who also died at the scene.

Carlson was born and raised in Austin, a graduate of St. Edward's University and was currently studying for his masters degree in data science at Southern Methodist University. He was active in his community and served as a Boy Scout leader for Pack 628 in Georgetown. He was also a member of Wellspring Methodist Church.

Funeral services have not been set at this time. If you would like to donate to the family or send your condolences, the GoFundMe has been linked to this story.

Sue Carlson Family organized by Kristin Miller Kristin Miller Sue Carlson Family -- All donations will be used to help pay for funeral expenses, living expenses, and bills, as well as, to help cover her

