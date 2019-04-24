COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help the family of Nathan Matos, the 22-year-old Texas A&M University cadet who passed away due to injuries sustained in a car crash over the weekend, pay for funeral expenses, according to a representative from GoFundMe.

The GoFundMe campaign, launched Monday, seeks to raise $10,000 to cover funeral expenses for Matos. As of Wednesday morning, it has raised $4,475.

Matos passed away Sunday following a car accident. Police say Matos and a passenger, another 22-year-old TAMU student, were stationary on Holleman Drive, waiting to turn onto Wellborn Road, when they were struck by a car that "left the roadway."