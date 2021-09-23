GoFundMe campaign raises thousands for family who lost father to COVID-19

Reed Hickson was a father of 12 and passed away Monday. The family is asking the community for help in their time of need

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A GoFundMe account set up for a College Station family is nearing its $100,000 goal but they still need your help. The fund is for the family of Reed Hickson who died of COVID-19 Monday.

Hickson battled the virus for an extended amount of time and the money raised will go toward medical expenses, hospital bills and additional funds to help his family.

"We are all so incredibly heartbroken, and the void this family is experiencing is beyond description," the family said on their fundraising page.

Hickson leaves behind a wife, Gina, and 12 children, Cayla, Mason, Leiah, Connor, Reece, Lily, Morgan, Lance, Chase, Hensley, Casen, and Ryker.