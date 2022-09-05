Some Texas A&M student organizations want to help raise more than $9,000 to fix damages for an Aggie employee's home.

BRYAN, Texas — A longtime community member and Texas A&M employee, is getting a surprise home renovation because of her longstanding community work.

Mary Green is working with Locksley Studio and several Texas A&M student organizations to help remodel her home. Green has worked for the university for more than 40 years and she is currently the supervisor custodian.

Green was selected by Max Gerall, the organization's creator and executive director. "We're hoping to help [Mary Green] renovate her house after seeing how she’s spent years making a home for others", said Gerall.

Gerall came up with the idea to help essential workers at Texas A&M by creating The Reach Project.

The goal of the organization is to raise $9,000 to fix her bedroom and her restroom.

Not only does Green hosts events at her home, but the space also functions as a place to serve those in need. She has been known to host Christmas toy drives, Thanksgiving meals, and even clothing giveaways.

"The drives help to support her children, her supervisor, her custodial crew’s children, and also people in her community" Geral said.

Green lost her husband and said the loss has been hard on the whole family. Green feels her children especially have had a hard time moving on.

“She has three adult children, two of which are special needs," said Gerall. "So when the husband passed, as you can imagine the frustration, the guilt, and the trauma, was manifested in some physical activity."

The director is hoping The Reach Project can start a new chapter for Green and provide a new space for her to call home.

“If you can think about the thousands of lives she’s touched every year, for the past forty years and the thousands of lives she’s going to touch moving forward, if we can be a small portion of that, it would be amazing," Gerall said.