GoFundMe established to help man injured in Bryan car crash

After two days, Ryan's GoFundMe has already raised over $6,500 of its $50,000 goal.

BRYAN, Texas — On Sept. 10, 2020, an SUV was struck by a pick-up truck on the intersection of Villa Maria and Nash in Bryan.

One of the victims, Ryan Lewis, suffered multiple injuries as the SUV he was riding in rolled over three times. He was caught under the vehicle, and some good Samaritans rushed over to help lift the vehicle off of him to get him free.

A GoFundMe has now been set up in his name, with organizers hoping to raise money to help pay for his care.