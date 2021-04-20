College Station UNT student hurt in weekend shooting

Authorities said two UNT students were hurt after a fight broke out in a parking lot over an alleged assault.

DENTON, Texas — A crowdfunding effort is underway to help a College Station man who was hurt in a shooting in Denton last weekend.

Authorities said Michael Kernek and another UNT student were shot in the 1000 block of Maple Street just before 2 a.m. on April 18. Authorities said a fight broke out between members of a fraternity and another group behind the Kappa Sigma fraternity. Authorities believe someone was assaulted and that's what led up to the fight and shooting.

It is not known at this time if Kernek and the UNT student were inside or outside the fraternity at the time of the shooting, or if they were involved in what happened in the parking lot.

The GoFundMe for Kernek has raised over $10,000 to help him recover from his injuries.