GoFundMe set up to cover funeral expenses of two boys who died following major car crash west of Killeen

According to the page, the funds will go towards funeral expenses.

KILLEEN, Texas — A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of the two boys who died following a major crash on Business US 190 on Thursday, March 6.

The page states, "Devlin and Shae Eveleth were traveling by car and were hit by another driver. The boys succumbed to their injuries from the crash." According to DPS, the boys were ages 10 and 8.

According to DPS, a little after 6 p.m. a 17-year-old in a Chevrolet truck going west on Business US 190 made a U-turn into the path of a Chevrolet Sonic and a Ford F-350 that was behind the Sonic.

The family says the boys were in the Sonic with their "soon to be stepmom," Whitney Locke, who was driving. They were all taken to area hospitals where the boys were later pronounced dead. Locke remained in the hospital with serious injuries.

The 17-year-old was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. DPS did not release his name.

A 42-year-old man was driving the F-350, according to DPS. They did not know whether he was injured.

The money collected from the GoFundMe will go towards the cost of the boys' funeral expenses, according to the description on the page. As of the time this article was written it had raised more than $9,000 of the $30,000 goal.

The family asks that if you cannot donate, to please share the page and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

If you would like to visit the GoFundMe page or donate, visit here.