BRYAN, Texas — This Brazos Valley teen isn't an Olympic hopeful, but you could say her dreams of gold are just as challenging as any sport.

Athalie Schooler, who has been involved in Girl Scouts for 13 years, has been working for the last two years on her Gold Award, the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn. Less than 6% of all Girl Scouts in the United States are able to successfully earn this top honor, but Athalie said she's up to the challenge.

"It took me a good couple of years," Athalie said, when talking about the planning and execution of her project. "It took me a year just to get the materials and make the connections."

Volunteers helping Schooler with her Gold Award service project construct fencing for the interactive shelter. These shelters will help people spend time with potential pets they want to adopt.

Athalie's big project centers around her years of volunteering at Aggieland Humane Society. She said she has seen people adopt pets, only to return them a short time later because the animal just didn't fit in with the family. She saw the need not only for bonding between pets and potential pet owners, but also the need for inclusion.

As a freshman at San Angelo State University, Athalie is studying to be an occupational therapist. She said people who have limited mobility may not be able to get bonding time with a potential pet before leaving the shelter and wanted to do something to help them.

The Aggieland Humane Society stated about one in 10 pets who are adopted from its facility is no longer in that home within six months. Owners stated its due to the animal not being compatible with their lifestyle. Athalie is hoping her project will help change that.

She is hoping to improve the animal adoption process at Aggieland Humane Society by building interactive fenced in areas where people who are looking to adopt can spend time with the animals. Athalie said it's all about finding the perfect match between families and a new best friend.

"Throughout my years, I've volunteered here at the Aggieland Humane Society and I just personally had, I guess, a pull, just something that made me want to go far beyond that would help benefit the facility and the lives of the animals," Schooler said.

"Girl Scouts, we're really, really good at empowering the next generation of future female leaders who go out there and make a difference in the world," said Ginny Ford, of Girl Scouts of Central Texas. "I have seen numerous girls go through the process of starting out as little Brownies, selling their cookies for the first time, going all the way through the program, taking amazing trips, figuring out who they are and hopefully earning their gold at the end. The way that they change and who they become is absolutely phenomenal."

Athalie's pet play area begins with the laying of granite. She said it will be easier for both people and animals to walk on. The panels, she said, are ADA approved, which means people of all abilities will be able to spend time in the play area with their potential pets. The play areas are also able to be moved from place to place, to meet the needs of the Aggieland Humane Society.

Athalie is going for GOLD! Girl Scout Athalie Schooler is working on a service project for the Aggieland Humane Society in an effort to earn her Gold Award, the highest honor a Girl Scout can receive. She has organized the building of several play areas were people who are looking to adopt a four legged friend can interact with one another and see if they are a perfect match for one another. Athalie also sought approval from the ADA, so people of all abilities can spend time with a potential furry friend.

"I'm standing here, looking at a girl who's going to go out and change the world," Ford said about Athalie. "She's already starting it. She's doing it today."

Athalie has also helped increase awareness about Aggieland Humane Society by creating brochures for people in English and in Spanish. She said she just wants to spread a message of inclusion and hopes it will help people of all backgrounds come to the facility and look to give a pet a new home.

"Our mission and purpose is perfect for young girls," Ford said. "The mission of Girl Scouts is to build girls of courage, confidence and character. We give them a safe place to figure out who they are and what they want to do in this world and the other part of that is about community give-back."

Athalie is still being considered for her Gold Award and when she receives it, we'll be there to update you. Ford said it will likely be decided at a later date.

"I'm just so happy to start this and have it all completed so it can benefit the Aggieland Humane Society," Athalie said.

If you would like to get involved with Brazos Valley Girl Scouts and the Girl Scouts of Central Texas, you can send a message to Ford at GinnyF@gsctx.org.

