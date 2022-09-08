Gov. Abbott announces DPS security measures for Uvalde ISD

The announcement comes as the district prepares for the upcoming school year, which starts on September 5.

UVALDE, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Department of Public Safety will be providing more than 30 law enforcement officers to Uvalde CISD.

The announcement comes as the district prepares for the upcoming school year, which starts on September 5, and adds to security measures already implemented through private and public funding.

Families in the town are demanding security measures after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary on May 24.

“The beginning of a new school year should be an exciting time for students and teachers, and the State of Texas is working to provide that for the Uvalde community,” said Governor Abbott.

DPS security presence was requested by the UCISD Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell and is intended to help students, parents, and school staff members feel secure as they return to school.

In addition to the 30 law enforcement officers, Governor Abbott says the state has also taken other steps to ensure school safety in Uvalde.