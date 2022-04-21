x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Gov. Ducey declares emergency for Tunnel Fire

The governor announced Thursday he's declaring a "state of emergency" for the wildfire that's burned through 19,000 acres in northern Arizona.

More Videos

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey has declared a state of emergency for the growing Tunnel Fire in Coconino County to assist residents affected by the wildfire's destruction.

As of Thursday, the Tunnel Fire has burned more than 19,000 acres and the fire is zero percent contained. More than 260 firefighters and personnel have been deployed and over 750 households in the area have been evacuated.

“As strong winds fuel fires across Arizona, we are doing everything we can to keep Arizonans safe," the governor said Thursday.

In his declaration, Ducey directed up to $200,000 in state funds be made available to emergency teams.

The declaration additionally directs "the State of Arizona Emergency Response and Recovery Plan be used to direct and control state and other assets and authorize the Director of the Arizona Division of Emergency Management to coordinate state assets."

EN ESPAÑOL: Incendio Tunnel cerca de Flagstaff consume 20,000 acres, 2,000 residentes evacuados

RELATED: Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff burns more than 20,000 acres, 2,000 residents evacuated

RELATED: Crooks Fire burning south of Prescott grows to 2,000 acres, evacuations ordered