Gov. Ducey declares emergency for Tunnel Fire

The governor announced Thursday he's declaring a "state of emergency" for the wildfire that's burned through 19,000 acres in northern Arizona.

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey has declared a state of emergency for the growing Tunnel Fire in Coconino County to assist residents affected by the wildfire's destruction.

As of Thursday, the Tunnel Fire has burned more than 19,000 acres and the fire is zero percent contained. More than 260 firefighters and personnel have been deployed and over 750 households in the area have been evacuated.

“As strong winds fuel fires across Arizona, we are doing everything we can to keep Arizonans safe," the governor said Thursday.

In his declaration, Ducey directed up to $200,000 in state funds be made available to emergency teams.