Gov. Greg Abbott issues executive order banning vaccine mandates

"The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced," said Gov. Abbott.

AUSTIN, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Oct. 4, 2021.

Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order banning vaccine mandates.

The order states "no entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccination by any individual, including an employee or consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19."

Gov. Abbott also sent a message to the the Chief Clerk of the House and Secretary of the Senate adding this issue as an item to the Third Special Session agenda. The executive order will be rescinded upon the passage of such legislation.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced," said Gov. Abbott.

Read the full executive order here.

Back in May 2021, Gov. Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting governmental entities in Texas — including counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities, or government officials — from requiring or mandating mask wearing. Public schools may continue to follow current mask-wearing guidelines through June 4.