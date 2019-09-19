BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Gov. Abbott has declared a state of disaster in the wake of Tropical Depression Imelda. Over 40 inches of rain has fallen in east Texas, leading to evacuations and rescues in the last three days.

The counties involved in the disaster declaration include Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, harris, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Orange and San Jacinto counties.

Gov. Abbott declared the emergency after severe weather and flooding hit east Texas. This means all state resources will be utilized to help people and communities recover from disaster areas.

Here in the Brazos valley, a flash flood watch remains in effect until 7 a.m. Friday as isolated storms are expected to move into the area on Thursday evening. The rain could be heavy in some areas, leading to a rising waters and people are asked to remain cautious.

