Gov. Abbott speaking at the Texas Division of Emergency Management Tuesday

The governor is getting an update on personal protective equipment.

SAN ANTONIO — Governor Abbott is in San Antonio Monday and will get a briefing on personal protective equipment. He will also be giving remarks at the Texas Division of Emergency Management warehouse. The TDEM Chief, Nim Kidd will also join the governor during his remarks.

The governor hasn't had an official COVID-19 press conference since June 22 where he urged Texans to wear masks and follow guidelines. On July 31, he held a virtual meeting on Texas' response to COVID-19 with Laredo and Eagle Pass leaders.

Governor Abbott also released a statement last week in response to Attorney General Ken Paxton's remarks that local governments don't have the power to force schools to delay in-person classes. Abbott agreed with Paxton.

