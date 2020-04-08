Gov. Abbott speaking at the Texas Division of Emergency Management Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO — Governor Abbott is in San Antonio Monday and will get a briefing on personal protective equipment. He will also be giving remarks at the Texas Division of Emergency Management warehouse. The TDEM Chief, Nim Kidd will also join the governor during his remarks.
The governor hasn't had an official COVID-19 press conference since June 22 where he urged Texans to wear masks and follow guidelines. On July 31, he held a virtual meeting on Texas' response to COVID-19 with Laredo and Eagle Pass leaders.
Governor Abbott also released a statement last week in response to Attorney General Ken Paxton's remarks that local governments don't have the power to force schools to delay in-person classes. Abbott agreed with Paxton.
"The authority to decide how schools will safely open this year, again, lies with local school boards. It can be with students in schools, it can be through remote learning, or a combination of the two,” Abbott said in a statement. “In making that decision, school boards have the ability to base their decisions on advice and recommendations by local public health authorities but are not bound by those recommendations.”