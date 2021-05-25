Governor Abbott signs Landgraf's 'Active Shooter Alert' bill into Law

The bill, also known as the Leilah Hernandez Act, received unanimous support during every stage of the legislative process.

ODESSA, Texas — Landgraf's 'Active Shooter Alert' Bill has been signed into Law by Governor Abbott.

"The passage of the Leilah Hernandez Act means that Texans will be able to receive timely alerts, similar to Amber alert messages we currently receive, if there is an active shooting taking place in their area," Landgraf said. "This alert system could have saved the lives of some of my constituents back in 2019, like high school student Leilah Hernandez. The goal of this legislation is to save lives and prevent mass violence while protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding Texans."

The Leilah Hernandez Act was created with help from families affected by the mass shooting in Midland and Odessa in August of 2019. It is named after the youngest victim killed on that day.

“I am proud to sign the Leilah Hernandez Act into law, and I thank Representative Landgraf for championing this legislation,” said Governor Abbott. “With the Leilah Hernandez Act, the Lone Star State will now have an Active Shooter Alert System that will notify Texans of violent threats in their communities and help save lives. We will never forget the lives tragically cut short in the Midland-Odessa shooting, including 15-year old Leilah Hernandez. And we will never stop working towards a safer future for our state.”