Gov. Abbott and state Rep. Ryan Guillen announce Guillen's switch to GOP

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan and State Rep. Ryan Guillen were joining the governor to speak at Carvajal Coffee on Monday morning.

FLORESVILLE, Texas — The Texas Tribune contributed to reporting in this article.

Governor Greg Abbott joined state Rep. Ryan Guillen at a news conference to announce Guillen's switch to the Republican party.

The press conference was held at Carvajal Coffee in Floresville. They were joined by House Speaker Dade Phelan.

Rep. Ryan Guillen (District 31) of Rio Grande City says he is switching parties after Republicans made new inroads in South Texas and after redistricting made his district much more favorable to the GOP.

"What we are doing here is aligned with our values. The values that I hold dear, that I have always held dear, is aligned with the Republican Party," Rep. Guillen said at the press conference.

His decision is a boon for Republicans who have been working to show new strength in South Texas after President Joe Biden underperformed there in 2020.

In his support of Guillen, Abbott spoke about some Republican priorities such as border security and the oil and gas industry.

"Ryan Guillen talked about the importance of oil and gas jobs. They are good paying jobs here in Texas. The Republican Party will not allow the Democrats to crush the oil and gas jobs with the Green New Deal," Abbott said. "We do not support lawless open borders in the state of Texas. We will step up and support our border."

The last state lawmaker to change parties was Rep. JM Lozano, R-Kingsville, in 2012. He was also a South Texas Democrat who made the decision to join the GOP after redistricting.

Guillen is already well-known as an outlier in his caucus. He is the least liberal Democrat in the House, according to rankings from Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University.