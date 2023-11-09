Governor hands out Star of Texas award to 2 CCPD officers who were shot in the line of duty

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Senior Officer Brandon Cordell has been with CCPD for 15 years. He was one of two officers from the department who earned a Star of Texas award given by the governor.
"The Star of Texas award goes to those whose self sacrifice is a shining example of the very best of the Lone Star State,” said Gov. Greg Abbott.
These awards primarily go to first responders who are killed or seriously injured in the line of duty. Officer Cordell was shot back in June of 2021 when a burglary suspect opened fire on him. The suspect was eventually shot and killed.
The Executive Director of the Governor's Public Safety Office, Aimee Snoddy thanked the officers for risking their lives for the greater good of the community.
"To the heroes here today thank you for your service. It is an honor to be among your families," she said.
Gustavo Medina also picked up a star award from the governor. The four year CCPD patrolman was shot in December of 2022 near Airline and SPID by one of three car theft suspects.
3NEWS spoke by phone with the officer about that shooting.
"We got into a fight started placing him in custody and placed him in custody, and he produced a weapon and shot me right in the groin as I was on top of him. I just fell down and fell on my back stayed the a fight and ultimately won the fight," he said.
Medina said he enjoyed the opportunity to be personally thanked by Abbott.
”The governor just thanked me for my sacrifice my injury that I did for my family. He said thank you and I’d do, I would do it everyday. I’ll do that again everyday," he said.
Medina said he is still recovering from his injuries and hopes to be back on light duty with the police department later in the year.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Here's when the next Starlink satellites will be visible over Corpus Christi
- District attorney Mark Gonzalez resigns to run for US Senate against Ted Cruz
- Corpus Christi municipal court says more than 53,000 people have active warrants for misdemeanor violations
- Jose 'JJ' Falcon dies of bone cancer
- Corpus Christi cyclists say they were assaulted by aggressive drivers during group ride
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.