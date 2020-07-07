Grazing goats contracted by City of Navasota to clear vegetation

If you notice a herd of goats in Navasota grazing through plots of grass, don't worry, they're just doing their job.

NAVASOTA, Texas — If you've noticed any dense brush and vegetation around the areas of Cedar Creek in Navasota, don't worry, the goats are on the job!

The City of Navasota has contracted Rent-A-Ruminant Texas to clear vegetation along Cedar Creek using goats.

The goats will be visiting Navasota July 11- August 2nd, 2020, and someone will be on site with them 24/7 while they are working.

The city wants residents in the area to know that the goats will be grazing through the plots, and you may hear a brush cutter from time to time, as well as goats having conversations with one another, and maybe even with a staff member.