Grazing goats contracted by City of Navasota to clear vegetation

NAVASOTA, Texas — If you've noticed any dense brush and vegetation around the areas of Cedar Creek in Navasota, don't worry, the goats are on the job!
The City of Navasota has contracted Rent-A-Ruminant Texas to clear vegetation along Cedar Creek using goats.
The goats will be visiting Navasota July 11- August 2nd, 2020, and someone will be on site with them 24/7 while they are working.
The city wants residents in the area to know that the goats will be grazing through the plots, and you may hear a brush cutter from time to time, as well as goats having conversations with one another, and maybe even with a staff member.
Rent-A-Ruminant will be running a portable electric fence to protect the herd, and ask that you do not touch it. They are also asking that you do not feed or pet the goats, or the livestock guard dogs for the protection of both people and the animals.
