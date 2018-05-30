The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Dominic Milatovich who voluntarily left his residence off of CR. 406 located near the Anderson Community on or about the date of Monday, May 27th 2018.

Dominic is described as a white male, 5’8” in height, 135 Pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, and a scar on his back-left shoulder blade. The clothing description for Dominic could not be provided at the time that this report was filed with the Sheriff’s Office.

Dominic is believed to have potentially traveled to the Houston-Area to see a friend but it is possible that he could still be in the local area.

Anyone with information about Milatovich’s whereabouts is urged to call the Grimes County Sherriff’s Office at (936) 873-2151 or send a private message on the Grimes County Sherriff’s Office Facebook page.

© 2018 KAGS