Grimes County inmate walks away during work duty, remains on the loose

Albino Guerrero, 51, who was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, remains on the loose.

NAVASOTA, Texas — A jail inmate who was on work detail walked away Wednesday afternoon and hasn’t been seen since. That's according to the Grimes County Sheriff's Office.

The inmate is 51-year-old Albino Guerrero. According to investigators, Guerrero was assigned as a trustee when he was unloading a food truck at the sheriff’s office Sally Port when he took off.

Investigators said he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and tan boots. They said he possibly left in a gray Honda CRV and may have been spotted near Anderson at around 1:40 p.m.

Guerrero was originally arrested on July 8, 2022, and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, he has no disciplinary issues and was made a trustee in August of last year. He’s now wanted for escaping.

The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is getting help from several other agencies as they search for Guerrero.

If you see Guerrero or know where he may be, you’re asked to call the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at 936-873-2151 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers at 936-873-2000.