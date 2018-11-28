The Grimes County Crimestoppers Program is currently seeking information pertaining to an abandonment case involving several ill dogs being dumped at the City of Navasota Animal Shelter.

On Friday, November 9th 2018, an individual arrived at the Navasota Animal Shelter located at 1607 Nolan Street in the city of Navasota. Upon arrival, an unknown individual had dumped several ill dogs and then proceeded to leave the location. Investigators with the Navasota Police Department are currently investigating this case and have released for public review.

Anyone who has or thinks they may have information that could assist in solving this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 936-873-2000.

Tips can also be given anonymously at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=508 or download the P3 Tips app from the Apple Store or Google Play. Any information given will be done ANONYMOUSLY!

If your information leads to an arrest and/or indictment in this case, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

© 2018 KAGS