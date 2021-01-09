Grimes County Sheriff's Department receives generous donation from foundation

The Grimes True Blue Foundation donated $18,000 worth of equipment to the department

BRYAN, Texas — The Grimes True Blue Foundation donated $18,000 worth of equipment to the Grimes County Sheriff's Department.

It’s a part of the Grimes True Blue Foundation’s mission to help local law enforcement and “serve those who serve us”. The equipment was paid for out of pocket by the foundation.

The department received five cameras for the criminal investigation division, a portable radar trailer to help slow down traffic, and a Guardian Angel for extra lightening out in the field.

"It always helps out, especially nowadays with these anti-law enforcement sentiments around the country and the “defund the police” sentiment around the country, " said Sheriff Don Sowell.