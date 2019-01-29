BRYAN, Texas —

Monday night, the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they said led a deputy on a high-speed chase through northern Grimes County that ended in a fiery wreck and left the deputy injured.

Following the car crash, Sheriff’s Deputy Reed Edelman sustained several injuries, including fractured vertebrae. Early Tuesday morning, Edelman was released from Scott & White Hospital in College Station and is recovering from his injuries at home, according to the Grime’s County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday evening, Grimes county Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a residence in 7500 Block of CR. 232 in Shiro after Steven Benefield, 34, threatened his estranged wife. Benefield soon left his estranged wife’s home on a Yamaha motorcycle.

While enroute, Sheriff’s Deputy Edelman spotted Benefield on his motorcycle and proceeded to pursue him.

The pursuit continued through several Farm-to-market roads and State Highways in Grimes County. During the chase, Benefield drove erratically at speeds exceeding 130 mph. Meanwhile, it began raining heavily.

Sherif’s Deputy Edelman’s car hydroplaned and he lost control of the vehicle, which flew off the road, flipped several times, stuck a tree and caught fire. Edelman climbed out of the vehicle to safety, according to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.

About one mile from the crash, DPS Troopers intercepted Benefield and took him into custody.

Benefield, a Shiro resident, was later booked in the Grimes County Jail and was charged with the offense of Evading Arrest with a Vehicle causing Serious Bodily Injury, a third degree felony punishable by two to 20 years confinement and a fine not to exceed $10,000. Benefield remains incarcerated in the Grimes County Jail with a bond set at $50,000.