Grimes County staying 'community strong' handing out backpack and school supplies

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — School is starting up all over the Brazos Valley in the next few weeks, that means it is time to start thinking about back to school shopping.

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting many out of work, some families may not be able to afford all the school supplies they need. However, an annual event in Grimes County is taking that relief off many parents and guardians’ back.

“We’re very grateful to have a good set of people coming together," said Barbara Walker, the Grimes County Commissioner for precinct three. "We call it community strong; we’re just going to be stronger together.”

Strengthening Families of the Brazos Valley (SFBV) held it’s annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway Tuesday. Volunteers handed out backpacks stuffed with pencils, pens, markers and other school supplies.

In addition to school supplies, volunteers also put face masks, hand sanitizers and latex gloves in the backpacks.

“It’s just so great because the world is a scary place right now and these babies are going to get everything they need for school," said Seara Kolbasinski, a parent who came out to the backpack drive.

The event always draws big numbers, which organizers said increases each year. This year they were able to give out more than 600 backpacks.

“Our families need it and if it’s a small thing that we can do to help our citizens, then we’re glad to do it," Walker said.

Because of the cornavirus pandemic, the event is looking a little different than it has in past years. Instead of people gathering in a building to pickup the supplies, they just drove into the Grimes County fairgrounds and drove up to volunteers. Making it as contactless as possible.

“The staff that puts of the event, the community and the city have adjusted very well with the pandemic and it did not stop anything," said Keisha Bowie, a volunteer with SFBV. "Volunteers still donated and people still came out to help put the bags together.”

With sanitation being a huge part of everyone’s daily life now, students not having to share their own supplies will be major this school year.