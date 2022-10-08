SAPD surround gas station after man allegedly points fake gun at store clerk

A nearby NEISD school was temporarily placed on lockdown but is now lifted.

SAN ANTONIO — A school was placed on lockdown after a man allegedly pointed what appeared to be a gun at a gas station clerk on the northeast side, SAPD says.

The incident occurred at the 3000 block of Nacogdoches around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the scene after a woman told police a man allegedly pointed what appeared to be a gun at her, then the suspect fled to a nearby gas station, SAPD Public Information Officer Jennifer Rodriguez says.

According to officials, the man also allegedly pointed a gun at the store clerk but he was able to get away. Police then surrounded the scene with only the suspect inside and after about 10 minutes he surrendered peacefully, Rodriguez says.

The suspect was arrested and will undergo a mental health evaluation. The "weapon" was recovered and discovered to be a fake weapon, SAPD says.

According to Rodriguez, a nearby NEISD school was temporarily placed on lockdown but is now lifted.