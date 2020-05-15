Gyms re-opening next week with new protocols

Guidelines are different per gym, but the basic rules of social distancing and sanitation are applicable to all that are looking to reopen.

BRYAN, Texas — The state of Texas is beginning to reopen its gyms after this weekend. But, going in for your daily workout will not be the same as before.

Gyms that are reopening have added new health protocols for the safety and health of everyone in the building.

“A couple things that that includes is a touchless scan-in process at the front desk. All of our team members will be required both gloves and masks at all times, sanitization throughout the club so our members. We’re all family at Gold’s Gym so our members will be asked to wipe down their equipment after each use, our members will also wear gloves the entire time they are working out at the club," said Gold's Gym general manager Ashlie Odle.

With gyms opening up at 25% capacity, social distancing is still required.

“What we’ve done is we have put together floor markers similarly to what you’ve seen other businesses throughout the community to really promote the social distancing. We will ask our members, the first time they come into the club to sign a code of conduct, securing our commitment as a family and that includes our members to adhere to the local guidelines and state guidelines as well," said Odle.

Gyms will be opening up in three different phases, and with that, more of the resources at the gyms including classes and personal training will be made available to their members.

“This is a new norm for the community so, what might be most challenging is people have had to get creative over the last couple months, so we’re really looking forward to reopening our doors. We know that health and staying fit is a part of building your immune system, just staying healthy," said Odle.

Guidelines are different per gym, but the basic rules of social distancing and sanitation are applicable to all that are looking to reopen. Some gyms have modified their hours to accommodate with a sanitation period and the limited number of members inside at one time.