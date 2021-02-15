H-E-B changing store hours again due to Arctic cold slamming Texas

TEXAS, USA — With historic winter weather settling into the area, grocery giant H-E-B said it is adjusting its operation hours Monday.
The grocery chain is reducing its hours from those previously announced just more than a day ago. Additionally, it said some product deliveries have been delayed as a result of the ongoing inclement weather.
"The severe weather has disrupted some deliveries to our stores, which will temporarily impact supply of certain products," H-E-B said in a press release. "Our partners will replenish product as quickly as we can."
Temporary store hours around Central Texas are now:
Waco/Temple/Killeen
Monday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Austin and Central Texas stores
Monday: 12 noon p.m. – 5 p.m.
The grocery chain said shoppers may also see limited time slots for Curbside and Home Delivery orders. It added that the H-E-B & Favor Senior Support phone line will be closed Monday, Feb. 15.
The chain said it will continue to monitor conditions and provide regular updates as conditions change.