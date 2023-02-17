H-E-B launching quest to find Texas-made items to feature in-store

Once submissions end in April, H-E-B's business development managers will select the top applicants to present their products to a panel on Aug. 9.

AUSTIN, Texas — H-E-B has announced its 10th annual "Quest for the Best" to find Texas-made items to feature inside stores.

The grocery store chain is hosting its "Quest for the Best" competition to receive submissions from Texas-made products and businesses. All residents and business owners in Texas are encouraged to apply between Feb. 22 and April 6 to have the opportunity to be featured in-store and receive a cash prize.

Over the last 10 years, H-E-B has found over 960 unique products throughout the state to feature, including coffee, cookies, roasted crickets, empanadas, pickles, pho, salsas and more. Over 5,000 samples have been reviewed and almost $2 million in prize money has been awarded to Texas businesses.

“As we continue to expand the opportunities for small businesses in Texas and diversify our supplier base through programs like Quest for Texas Best, we look forward to seeing what our fellow Texans bring to the judges’ table during the 2023 competition,” said James Harris, senior director of diversity and inclusion and supplier diversity for H-E-B. “Now in our tenth year, we are constantly amazed at the innovation and execution of unique ideas presented by our fellow Texans.”

Those who would like to participate in the quest have the opportunity to visit with H-E-B sourcing and supplier diversity leaders about product development and the best practices to follow when submitting their product. This opportunity will take place virtually on March 8-9, 16 and 30. Interested participants can register on H-E-B's website.

The deadline to submit is 4:59:59 p.m. on April 6.

Once submissions for the competition end in April, H-E-B's business development managers will select the top applicants to present their products to a panel on Aug. 9. The judges will then select the four winning products and award the following:

$25,000 to the "Grand Prize" winner who will be titled "Texas Best" and have placement on store shelves

$20,000 to the first-place winner

$15,000 to the second-place winner

$10,000 to the third-place winner

Submit your product starting on Feb. 22 on H-E-B's website.