H-E-B reinstates product limits on bath tissue and paper towels

Customers will be limited to purchasing two of each per shopping trip

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B is imposing a product limit on paper towels and bath tissue once more.

According to the H-E-B newsroom, customers of stores in the Border, Central Texas, Gulf Coast, and San Antonio regions will be limited to two products of bath tissue and paper towels per trip.

The list of product limits was updated on Halloween to include those paper products.

In addition to limits on bath tissue and paper towels, there are also limits on the following:

Food items (all H-E-B stores)

Brisket – Limit 2

Non-food items (all H-E-B stores)

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 4 items

Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items

First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

Trial & Travel Size Disinfectant Wipes/Sprays – Limit 2

The following limits only apply to H-E-B stores in the Border, Central Texas, Gulf Coast and San Antonio regions:

Bath Tissue – Limit 2

Paper Towels – Limit 2