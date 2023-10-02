H-E-B tortilla blanket is back in time for cooler temperatures

Shaped like one of their famous fresh tortillas, this comfortable polyester fleece blanket is perfect for snuggling up on the couch on a cold day.

SAN ANTONIO — There is nothing quite like a fresh, homemade tortilla from H-E-B straight off the grill... except maybe a tortilla-shaped blanket to cuddle up under as the days start to get cooler.

H-E-B has brought back its popular cozy throw blanket made to resemble round shape of one of their famous tortillas. The comfortable, 100% polyester fleece blanket is perfect for snuggling up on the couch while watching your favorite program on KENS 5.

And then, when you’re not using it, just roll it up and store it in a basket.

The novelty throw blanket also makes a fabulous gift. It retails for just $16.64.

Everybody's favorite grocery store also has candles that smell just like the deliciously fresh and made in-store butter tortillas. They are available both online and for in-store pickup. The candles are $12.48 each.

Check out other items from H-E-B on their website.

