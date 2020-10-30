Halloweentown is coming to Downtown Bryan

The event starts at 4 pm and last until 7 pm Friday night. The community is invited to bring their families for a fun, safe evening of Halloween activities.

BRYAN, Texas — Ghouls and goblins mark your calendars because Halloweentown in Downtown is coming to Downtown Bryan Friday night.

The outdoor Halloween event is a free, family-friendly event to give the Bryan/College Station a safe way to social distance and trick-or-treat.

The community is invited to bring their families and children for a fun, safe evening of Halloween activities where costumes are highly encouraged.

Destination Bryan, Bryan Broadcasting and Candy 95 have partnered together with Prosperity Bank to provide trick-or-treating booths and photo booth stations for all to enjoy. Plus, many Downtown Bryan businesses will keep their doors open for a later hour Friday night.

Halloweentown will start at 4 pm and last until 7 pm. It will be held on Main St. between William J Bryan and 23rd St, and 24th St. between Bryan Ave. and Tabor Rd.