The 12th Jam is on until 10 p.m., stop by while you can.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The 12th Jam Music Festival is underway at lot 62 in front of Kyle Field. The festival lineup includes country artist CAM, Morgan Evans and Dayglow.

There are multiple vendors set up at the event along with a Ferris wheel, mechanical bull and a cooling zone.

You can still see some of these artists live! Tickets are available for the event at the ticket booth and online here.