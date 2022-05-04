Harlem Globetrotters take over Reed Arena, Boys & Girls Club schools KAGS on the court

The Harlem Globetrotters. Boys & Girls Club. A rising star reporter. KAGS' Justin Woodard & Jordan Adams challenged on the court. Could the night get better?

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Harlem Globetrotters stopped by the Brazos Valley Monday today on their Spread Game Tour of 2022. It's the first time the Brazos Valley got to witness their world famous skills and slams in nearly two years.

Providing a little entertainment during halftime, well, that was left up to KAGS Sports Director, Justin Woodard and anchor/reporter Jordan Adams. They took on Traci Thomas and Roderick World Harris, Jr./Coach Ghost in a game of half-court basketball.

The Globetrotters vs the Washington Generals is one of the most famous rivalries in all of sports. The two teams have been playing against each other for decades now. Their game at Reed Arena didn't disappoint.



"It's a lot of fun, a lot of memories," Traci Thomas with the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley said. "I remember growing up, back in the 60s 70s, you know, watching the Harlem Globetrotters so this is a great experience for anyone."

While the Globetrotters are fun for all ages, it's really the kids that get the most out of the game. The mind boggling moves and high flying can really spark the imagination, with some even believing they're just as good as the professionals.

KAGS News and the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley partnered up to bring the game basketball at it's best to the kids. Even having the staffs take on one another in a 2-2 game during halftime.

The game was back and forth for a little while. Let's consider the matchup: Traci Thomas played for Texas A&M and graduated in 1989. She is a three-year letter winner and helped the program dominate in at least three seasons. Thomas now serves as Director of Safety and Facilities for the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley.

She's being guarded by KAGS Sports Director, Justin Woodard. Justin hasn't picked up a basketball in "awhile." When asked what "awhile" meant, the only response we got was a shrugging with "ehhhhhhh...I mean ....(pause) Jordan, we should probably practice a little."

Roderick World Harris, Jr./Coach Ghost has some serious stats. While his background is football, he brings a lot of game to the court. He played wide receiver for the Kansas Jayhawks where he was named Offensive Player of the Week and Offensive Scout Team Player not once but twice. He was listed as one of Dave Campbell's top 25 wide receivers in the state of Texas. He's also a musician and artist. He currently serves as Director of Programs and Athletics for the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley.

He's being guarded by KAGS anchor and reporter, Jordan Adams. Jordan can also play some serious ball. He played in high school and college. He also plays every week here in the Brazos Valley. So when he was told by Justin "we should probably practice a little," he turned to KAGS sports anchor Ben Peck and said "remember, it's all for the kids."

The Boys and Girls Club came away with the win.

"Lord, in October I'll be 55," Thomas said after the game where she guarded Justin. "So, I think I did okay. Now in the morning, maybe another story, but I had a lot of fun."