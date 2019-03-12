COLLEGE STATION, Texas — December is here and that also means the countdown to Christmas is underway.

This year is the 31st annual toy run Harley Davidson is hosting. Families are nominated by organizations such as schools or churches to be the receivers of this toy drive, and depending on the year and the nominations received, Harley Davidson will pick between 6- 15 families.

“Then we vet them by phone, make sure that the financials meet the criteria, and then we go in-home and interview them. And that way we know we’re getting the most needy, and so this year we picked six families,” said owner Susan Gipson.

While the event is called a toy drive, Gipson says the title can be deceiving.

“It’s not about toys. It’s more about the families. It’s about what they need. We partner with Ashley Furniture and one of the mattress stores in town, and so we provide bedding, we provide furniture, we provide anything they need, pots and pans, cooking utensils, clothing,” said Gipson.

Two hundred bikers will be coming from across the Lonestar State to deliver these goods and Christmas presents to the six families in the Brazos community this year. The entourage meets at Harley Davidson-College Station this Saturday at 9 AM.

