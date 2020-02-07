Harmony Science Academy announces plan for the upcoming school year

Students will have the choice whether or not they will learn in-person or do so at home. They also have the option to switch between the two.

BRYAN, Texas — As students and families start getting closer to the beginning of the 2020-2021 academic year, schools and districts are deciding how it will go forward with the return of their students. Harmony Science Academy in Bryan announced it will allow each family to choose to return to school or continue at-home learning.

"We realized that each family is in such a unique situation that our best option was to provide a flexible learning plan for them," said April Crow, the student recruitment coordinator.

Students will have the choice of whether or not they will learn in-person or do so at home. The public charter school is also providing the option for students to be able to switch between the two if a situation were to change.

“With our learning plan each of our families can choose based on their situation, their mindset and what they feel comfortable with," Crow said.

The 2019-2020 school year ended with students learning online using Google classroom. For the next year, students will use the learning management system Schoology, regardless if they are using at home learning or in-person.

“We wanted something to be simple enough that our parents can utilize it, as well as our teachers," said Jill Herrera, the director of academics for Harmony Houston North. "It was very user friendly."

Harmony Science Academy hopes that implementing the platform into both options will help make the transition between in-person and at-home learning easier, should a student need to.

Harmony Science Academy prides itself on being a STEM-oriented school. The charter school is looking at ways to bring hands-on learning to students while at-home.