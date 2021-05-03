Harmony Science Academy announces free meals for kids event

BRYAN, Texas — Harmony Science Academy is offering free food for anyone age 18 and under from any school in Bryan-College Station or surrounding communities. The school's Spring Break Meal Distribution event will take place on Friday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at its Bryan campus.

Staff from HSA-Bryan will be handing out a week's worth of free meals at the Bryan campus. Families can come to the campus at 2031 South Texas Avenue. Children must be in the car, or parents should bring proof of their children's ages to pick up meals for them. Bringing a birth certificate is a great way to do this.