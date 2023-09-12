HCSO: Grenade found in vehicle in northeast Harris County

According to the sheriff's office, the bomb squad was called and two people were arrested.

HOUSTON — A driver was taken into custody after deputies said they found a grenade in a vehicle they pulled over in northeast Harris County on Tuesday.

The traffic stop was made during an investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. At this point, we don't know the nature of the DPS investigation.

The driver was pulled over along FM 1960 near Artesian Way. A bomb squad with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded and and confirmed the grenade was live.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, two people were charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

FM 1960 was shut down for a period of time but has since re-opened.

Our @hcsotexas D3 CRU conducted a traffic stop during an @TxDPSSoutheast led investigation near the 4500 block of FM 1960 E and located a grenade inside of a vehicle.



The HCSO Bomb Unit responded and rendered the item safe. The driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody.… pic.twitter.com/6kf7aYsFXl — LT Bryan Buccini (@BryanBuccini) September 12, 2023