Local leaders want Harris County public libraries to be known as book sanctuaries

There's a process that people have to take in order to request for a book to be reviewed at Harris County public libraries.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Local leaders want it to be known that the libraries in Harris County are book sanctuaries.

The announcement was made during the 41st annual Banned Books Week, which highlights attempts to censor books in libraries and schools.

Recently, banning books has become a hot topic across the country.

A new Texas law requiring vendors to rate books before selling them to schools is being challenged in court.

Supporters of book bans said they're protecting children from inappropriate content while critics said the bans are unconstitutional and designed to restrict access to books about race and sexuality.

Inside the West University Harris County Public Library, books on all topics that are not easy to find in all libraries are still on the shelves.

"In the Greater Houston area, 67 books were banned in our school systems last year," Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis said.

Ellis said the county's library system carries more than 600 of the 800 books that have been banned somewhere.

"One of my favorite books that happens to have been banned is 'The Bluest Eye' by Toni Morrison," he said.

In recent months, there have been arguments for and against banning books within Houston-area school districts.

But, at the county library, director Edward Melton said there's a process that people have to take in order to request for a book to be reviewed.

"People can challenge titles, but under normal circumstances, it has to be something very inaccurate or not true that we would remove the title. But, just because someone complains about the diversity of the content, we wouldn’t remove the title," Melton said.

So far, the county hasn't removed any books.