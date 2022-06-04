Driver dies after head-on crash with HCSO deputy vehicle, says Sheriff Gonzalez

A sergeant at the scene said the vehicles collided in northwest Harris County. The deputy was driving back to the station to finish his shift when it happened.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man died after a head-on crash Tuesday night with a Harris County deputy, according to the sheriff's office.

Note: The following video is from previous reporting on the incident.

It happened at about 10 p.m. at the intersection of Jones Road and Millridge North Drive.

HCSO Sgt. Deshana Cheek said the deputy was near the end of his shift and was heading to the station. He was driving north on Jones Road.

The driver of a Nissan Altima was southbound on Jones Road and tried to make a left turn onto Millridge when the crash happened, Cheek said.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of the Nissan possibly made an unprotected turn at a flashing yellow stoplight.

Both men were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Before they left the scene, Sgt. Cheek said paramedics performed CPR on the Nissan driver and were able to revive the man, but he later died at the hospital.

According to a records obtained by KHOU 11, the man was identified as Patrick Garza. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man was 44 years old.

The sheriff said the deputy was released from the hospital early Wednesday.

Update #2 for crash scene on Jones. The driver of the other vehicle, described as a Hispanic male (44), has been pronounced deceased at the hospital. Our condolences go out to his family. #HouNews https://t.co/X0CYLr5cgr — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 6, 2022

According to the traffic record, the sheriff's office reported that Garza is believed to have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Sgt. Cheek said there were no clear signs at the scene.

“We don’t have any kind of open containers, anything like that in the Nissan Altima. Nothing to suggest that," she said. "Of course, just part of our normal investigation, we’ll get blood alcohol results."

The incident is still under investigation by the HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division.