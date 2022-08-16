HATS OFF: KAGS Special Report airing August 17

Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock shares his experiences in law enforcement after being shot last year while serving a warrant.

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — KAGS TV will be hosting a special report Wed, Aug 17 at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. featuring Burleson County Sheriff Chief Deputy John Pollock.

On Aug 17, 2021, Chief Deputy Pollock was shot while trying to serve a warrant near the Snook area in Burleson County. A Burleson County judge later confirmed that the suspect involved in the case, 41-year-old James Matalice Smith, had been pronounced dead after a standoff with law-enforcement at the scene.

Pollock was later treated at the St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan and was released from the facility. The Chief Deputy garnered lots of support from people across the Brazos Valley who equally prayed and cheered for his recovery.

In the interview with Pollock and his wife, Rhonda, he will share details he remembered about the shooting as well as his most memorable moments in his 30 years in law enforcement with both the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office.

Pollock also shared a decision about his future in law-enforcement that he wanted to make known to those in his community.

His decision and much more will be shared on KAGS News on Wednesday.