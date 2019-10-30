BRYAN, Texas — Guests who stay at the LaSalle Hotel in Bryan, Texas could be getting more than just a good night's sleep. Some people and hotel staff say there are a supernatural forces within the walls of the hotel and come out now and then for a quick visit.

"It is haunted," said Amber Medrano, manager of the LaSalle. "You hear noises and sometimes you hear voices. It's not really that you're crazy because other people hear them at the same time you're hearing them."

Medrano isn't the only person who has experienced run-ins with the supernatural while working at the hotel. Several staff members also talk about seeing apparitions, including a man who wanders around in one area of the hotel and will suddenly vanish without a trace.

"We've had ghost hunters come and they pick up on a lot of things," said Medrano. "Some of the people come in because they've heard of the stories. They'll come in and ask me at the desk, 'we want the room that's haunted.' I mean, the whole hotel is haunted. What's a historical building without history?"

Our digital "A" team, Alyssa and Adrienne, have set out on a quest to bring you a story that could only be fitting for Halloween. They talk to staff members, get a tour around the hotel and it's speakeasy, including a basement area where people have said they could hear workers talking, despite the room being empty.

But they won't stop there. The two will be getting a room for the night, recording it from start to finish. It's not something Alyssa is excited for.

"The ghost hunter...and the orb attaching to them and then disappearing..." Alyssa said as her voice trailed off. "That is my biggest concern here. Adrienne, if I see an orb stick to me, I'm gonna freak out!"

Adrienne laughed, but we're pretty sure it was a nervous laugh. Will they be able to survive a night without the supernatural coming to visit?

Find out Thursday, Oct. 31 at 6 & 10, only on KAGS.

