HCSO sergeant files $1 million lawsuit after she says she was sexually assaulted by jail inmate

The alleged attack happened in December 2021. The woman says she cried for help but no one ever came due to understaffing at the facility where she was employed.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A female Harris County Sheriff's Office sergeant filed a $1 million lawsuit Friday after she claims she was sexually assaulted by an inmate inside the jail in 2021.

The woman's attorney said she's not yet ready to speak about the incident to the public and for now, they're letting the lawsuit do the talking.

In the 10-page filing, the woman says she was brutally sexually assaulted on December 6, 2021, in an administrative office on the fifth floor of the 1200 Baker Street jail facility. She goes on to say she cried for help that never came due to understaffing at the jail facility where she was employed.

The alleged attack left the woman hospitalized.

The lawsuit names Harris County, Judge Lina Hidalgo, County Commissioners Court and Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

We've reached out to the Harris County Sheriff's Office about the lawsuit, but as of Monday, they've not responded.

Sheriff Gonzalez did address what happened days after the alleged incident took place.

"We have in my opinion, a bad actor who took advantage of an opening," he said back in 2021. "Saw perhaps a gap in the system and manipulated that to his advantage and at the end of the day, committed a serious and heinous crime."

The suspect, Jeremiah Williams, was charged in the attack. He was in custody after being accused of attacking two women at a park.

He's due back in court on August 24.